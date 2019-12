A passenger of a vehicle was cited for reckless behavior in Madison Friday morning.

A vehicle left the roadway after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel on the 300 block of N. Sherman Ave. at 11:58 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The vehicle struck a street sign and a residence while the front porch of the residence was damaged from the crash. No injuries were reported and the passenger was cited for their reckless behavior.