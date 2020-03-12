Patrons attend musical despite Coronavirus concerns

Events across the country are being postponed or cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns, but shows are still on schedule at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Musical-goers arrived in busloads to see Broadway’s "Wicked.”

One community group drove two hours to see the hit musical. They say Coronavirus concerns didn't cross their mind.

For others, the musical was a gift.

"Really wanted to see this, and I wanted to get something for my mom for Christmas and she has everything so I thought what about a Broadway show," Gywn Friedl, “Wicked” attendee said.

Friedl is a nurse in Madison. She said she's following the recommendations from public health officials and staying vigilant.

"We're doing that, but I don't want to stop living my life," Friedl said.

"I've been washing my hands 25 times a day and I brought this," Barb Bogden, Friedl’s mom said.

Overture Center officials said teams are continuously cleaning commonly-touched surfaces. The center released a statement on their website regarding the Coronovirus writing in part, "This is a fast-moving situation and we are monitoring it closely.” They added, "We have a task force that meets daily and is poised to act quickly..."

"I brought masks, gloves, hand sanitizer," Tammy Kahel, “Wicked” attendee said.

Kahel said this is her third time seeing the musical, but the first time under these circumstances.

"I was very nervous about coming out," she said.

DHS recommends all non-essential events of 250 people or more to be canceled or postponed to prevent the spread of the virus. The Overture Hall seats 2,000 people.

Kahel said risks are a part of life.

"It's scary. There's a lot we have to work on as a country to overcome this disease, but like I said you can't stop living your life," she said.

In New York all Broadway shows are cancelled until mid-April due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Overture Center of the Arts officials said they will continue to update their website with information regarding performances.

