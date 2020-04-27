Payday loans may help in a pinch, but BBB says to consider alternatives first

As people are trying to find ways to make ends meet during the Coronavirus pandemic, some may be looking for ways to ease their financial stress.

The Better Business Bureau warned Monday that people should consider alternatives to payday loans.

Payday loans are short term loans that come with high interest rates. In Wisconsin, there is no cap on annual interest rates for payday loans, which could be more than 500 percent APR.

"Payday loans are meant to help consumers in a pinch," said Jim Temmer, president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, once they get caught in that cycle of borrowing and being unable to repay, it's very difficult to get out of it. If consumers are looking for a quick, one-time loan to help pay bills, their best bet is to look for other options."

Before applying for payday loans, the BBB suggests the following:





Payment Plan: Try to make your current situation more manageable by renegotiating your current debts with payment plans.



Try to make your current situation more manageable by renegotiating your current debts with payment plans. Personal Loans from a bank or credit union: They will be a cheaper alternative.



They will be a cheaper alternative. Credit card cash advance Relying on a credit card cash advance is never a cheap option, though it's likely to be better than a payday loan. Most issuers will charge a percentage of the advance as a fee, usually around 5 percent, with a minimum of $5 to $10.



Relying on a credit card cash advance is never a cheap option, though it's likely to be better than a payday loan. Most issuers will charge a percentage of the advance as a fee, usually around 5 percent, with a minimum of $5 to $10. Paycheck advance: Some companies have employee assistance programs that can help employees in need.



Some companies have employee assistance programs that can help employees in need. Credit counseling: If your financial situation is out of control, consumer credit counseling can help you analyze your debt.



If your financial situation is out of control, consumer credit counseling can help you analyze your debt. 401(k) loan: You may also consider borrowing from your own retirement or 401(k) account. As long as you repay the loan on schedule (including interest) and follow all the requirements of the loan, you shouldn’t incur any taxes or penalties.



All loan companies are not the same: Check out the company’s BBB Business Profile to see its rating, history of complaints and other information.



Check out the company’s BBB Business Profile to see its rating, history of complaints and other information. Never pay an upfront fee: Some short-term loan providers will ask for a post-dated check to cover the amount you borrowed plus interest and fees. However, if any lender asks for those fees in cash before giving you any money, walk away.



Some short-term loan providers will ask for a post-dated check to cover the amount you borrowed plus interest and fees. However, if any lender asks for those fees in cash before giving you any money, walk away. Limit the amount you borrow: Only borrow what you know you can pay off with your first paycheck



Only borrow what you know you can pay off with your first paycheck Know your rights: Payday lenders are required to disclose certain information before initiating a loan. That information includes the cost, the interest rate to be paid, and the specific fees that will be paid.



Payday lenders are required to disclose certain information before initiating a loan. That information includes the cost, the interest rate to be paid, and the specific fees that will be paid. Read the fine print: Pay close attention to fees and consequences of non-payment.



Pay close attention to fees and consequences of non-payment. Keep your documentation: Many consumers said they started receiving calls from collections agencies years after they paid off a payday loan. Some of these calls were simple errors; others were attempts by scammers to collect a debt that is not owed. Protect yourself by having documentation that all loans were paid in full.



Many consumers said they started receiving calls from collections agencies years after they paid off a payday loan. Some of these calls were simple errors; others were attempts by scammers to collect a debt that is not owed. Protect yourself by having documentation that all loans were paid in full. Know where to turn: If you feel a lender has committed fraud or taken advantage of you, file a complaint with BBB and the FTC.

If you must use a payday loan, BBB has this advice:

For more information or more inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB by clicking here.

