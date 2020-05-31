Peaceful George Floyd protest held in Janesville

Protesters rallied along Milton Avenue in Janesville Sunday to call for justice for George Floyd, a day after large protests were held in Madison, Milwaukee and across the nation.

The "Rally for Justice" was supposed to conclude at 2 p.m., but dozens of protesters remained along the road. A Janesville Police officer observing at the rally told NBC15 News said he is OK with the rally running long.

Like rallies across the U.S., protesters in Janesville held signs, chanted and called for justice of George Floyd and police reform in the country.

Most attendees appeared to be wearing masks as well as social distancing. The rally has been completely peaceful.

Watch a live feed of the protest below

