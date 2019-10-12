Peak fall color expected in the weeks ahead

As if someone flipped a switch, we have gone from mild conditions to the seasons first frost and flurries being reported. The current forecast calls for a lot of what we don't want and very little of what we do want for fall color. This could bring us quickly into peak fall color across southern Wisconsin.

The best conditions for vibrant long lasting color include cool nights, warm afternoons, and dry weather. This really brings out the reds and purples. The yellows and oranges are brought upon by the declining sunlight, which always comes this time of year.

If you are looking for the best fall color right now, northern Wisconsin is the place to be. The central part of Wisconsin is nearing peak while southern Wisconsin is seeing patchy fall color. This will continue shifting southward with peak color expected across our area, southern Wisconsin, in the next 1-2 weeks. Some places along the stateline could be as late as the last week of October.

