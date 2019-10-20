Vehicle crash involving pedestrian impacts traffic in Walworth Co.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Whitewater on Sunday morning.

The crash took place on the 1300 block of West Main Street at 10:30 a.m., according to the Whitewater Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The condition of both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Drivers and residents should avoid the area while the investigation is underway, and additional details will be provided when they become available, according to the department.