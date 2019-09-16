Pedestrian killed by driver on Madison's North Side

A 60-year man died over the weekend after he was hit by a driver on Madison's North Side on Thursday.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the Brooklyn man was hit by a black or dark-colored car in the 1700 block of Northport Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday.

DeSpain said it was raining at the time of impact and the man was wearing dark clothing. Several drivers stopped to give aid. A witness said the car was driving northbound at approximately 50 miles-per-hour. The man landed about 35 yards from where he was hit.

DeSpain said the car that him would have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.