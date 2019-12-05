Pegasus Games reopens after fans purchase Madison store from former owner

Madison's oldest game shop, Pegasus Games, is back in business after closing its doors for eight days.

Patrick Shultz and Denis Zdanovsky are the new co-owners of Pegasus Games, located at 6640 Odana Rd.

They said they were heartbroken by the news NBC15 brought you last October, when the former owner, Lory Aitken, decided she had to close shop after 39 years.

The lease was up and no buyer stepped forward.

“All of a sudden Pegasus was going to go away, and I could try stopping it. I could try saving it. And owning a game store became a reality. Potential reality,” says owner Zdanovsky.

The owners say they are honored to carry on the store's legacy. The former owner is still around, known as the number-one employee.

The Madison board game staple buys only non-electronic games, from chess to Dungeons and Dragons.

