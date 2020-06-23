Pence to court evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

Vice President Mike Pence is launching a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, after touting Wisconsin's school choice program for the second time this year.

Pence's events Tuesday in Wisconsin come two days before President Donald Trump was slated to visit both Marinette and Green Bay where he is to broadcast a town hall meeting.

The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin's importance in the presidential race.

Pence used the school choice event to call for passing a $5 billion federal tax credit program to pay for scholarships to private and religious schools.