Pence's Wisconsin state Capitol visit cost $43,500

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the state Capitol in Madison cost more than $43,000.

Pence spoke in the Capitol rotunda in January to promote school choice, including private school vouchers, charter schools and other nontraditional options. School Choice Wisconsin, Hispanics for School Choice and National School Choice Week sponsored the event.

The Capital Times reports the visit cost the state Department of Administration, Capitol Police Department and the city of Madison police and fire departments about $43,500.

