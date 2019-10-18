Peninsula State Park will see $15 million in improvements

Peninsula State Park in Door county will see several major improvements in 2020, including a rebuilt Eagle Tower and and expanded nature center.

The more than $15 million in improvements was announced on Friday.

"This is great news for the park and the more than 1 million people who visit it each year," said Ben Bergey, DNR Wisconsin State Parks Director.

The State Building Commission approved transferring $1.4 million in additional funds to rebuild the tower at its Oct. 16 meeting, bringing the total project budget to $3.4 million.

The Friends of Peninsula State Park have raised $750,000 for the project.

The new tower will have a 60-foot observation tower with a 1000-square foot observation deck at the top. It will include an accessible ramp approximately 850-feet long with an additional observation deck off the ramp.

The 84-year-old Eagle Tower was taken down in 2016 after an inspection report raised structural concerns.

The friends group is also donating $360,000 for an addition to the nature center. The improvements will include a new activity and meeting room for up to 50 people, indoor accessible restrooms, and functional storage and program preparation space.

A groundbreaking for the nature center will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Other improvements include replacing a shower building in the South Nicolet campground, wastewater treatment system repairs, lift station replacement, Weborg Shelter upgrades, repairs to Sunset Bike Trail, and repaving park roads.

Campground improvements include providing electricity to an additional 23 campsites in the park, upgrading picnic tables and fire rings, and enhancing camping pads at 450 campsites.

"Peninsula State Park is the most heavily used camping park and second behind Devil's Lake for total annual visitors," Bergey said. "These improvements will enhance visitor and camper experiences. Unfortunately, though, while this work is going on there will be some commotion in the park, and there may, at times, be limited access to parts of the park or facilities. We're asking people to 'pardon our dust' in the short term knowing in the long term the park will be greatly improved."

Northern Sky Theater is also funding improvements to the park's amphitheater. It will include new restrooms, sound upgrades, and lighting upgrades.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is also in the process of repairing Highway 42, the main road to the park. It is scheduled to conclude in June 2020.

Wisconsin Public Service is also updating more than four miles of overhead power lines in the park with buried power lines.

Peninsula State Park's facilities and infrastructure date back before 1950.