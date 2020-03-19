People at-risk from COVID-19 can now vote from their cars in Madison

City of Madison is helping people most at risk from COVID-19, by reserving parking for them so that they can vote from their vehicle - while maintaining a safe distance from other people.

The city says four parking spots along Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in front of the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building will be reserved. Curbside voting will be offered 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, March 20th - April 3rd.

The city says it hopes the reserved parking will help voters who are high-risk for COVID-19 to register or cast their ballot from their vehicle.

Signs will be posted at the four stalls showing voters who need to use the curbside voting option to call the City Clerk's Office.

A pair of election officials will then be sent out to the voter's vehicle to help.

CLICK HERE to learn more on the City Clerk's website.