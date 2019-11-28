People displaced on Thanksgiving after apartment fire in Sun Prairie

A 26-unit apartment building had to be evacuated in Sun Prairie on Thanksgiving morning because of a fire started by a candle.

According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, just before 4 a.m. a fire was reported at the apartments on Severson Drive.

When fire crews and police responded, they saw heavy smoke on the first floor, and worked quickly to evacuate people living there.

Firefighters worked aggressively to stop the flames so they could move to the second floor of the apartment building, and were able to evacuate most people there, except for two who were trapped in their apartments by the heavy smoke.

One resident had to be taken down by ladder from a second-floor balcony. Another person was found by firefighters when they had to forcibly enter a few units. Luckily, both were not injured.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment, but smoke made its way to both floors leaving damage throughout the building. At least two apartments are uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is working with the people living there that may be displaced.

An investigation found that a candle had started the fire. There were no smoke detectors going off in the entire building to alert people living there.

