People want MMSD school board member removed after she compared youth jail to concentration camps

A Madison School Board member is drawing criticism after a post made on Facebook compared the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center to concentration camps.

Ali Muldrow posted her comments on Facebook on Saturday around 8 p.m. She was elected to her first term in the April 2019 election.

Muldrow stated in her post:



"I think that its important to talk about what it is like for the students who are arrested at school and end up in the Dane county jail. We would not talk about the role of the Nazis and act as if the experiences people had in concentration camps is a separate issue. Police are the only people in our schools who can subject students to incarceration and the students they arrest and ticket in our schools are disproportionately LGBTQ students, youth of color, impoverished youth and students with disabilities. I don't think most people understand when students go to jail they spend an average of 124 days there and that they have no access to the out doors while in the Dane county jail and that they have to visit their families though glass while talking on a phone. I don't think our community understands that kids come back to jail not for breaking the law again but for sanctions, for things like missing court dates, failing to pay fines, skipping class and being late to meet with their probation officer.Cops can be great mentors and community members sure but they are the only people who have the power to arrest students and they target children with certain identities for the most severe punishments available that is a problem we can not ignore or afford to invest in. We also can't pretend the impact being arrested has on students is irrelevant. When we talk about the role of the police in our schools we have to talk about the police arresting children not because it is all they do but because they are the only people in our schools who get paid to and have the power to subject our children to incarceration."

Muldrow has publicly spoken out on arrests at Madison schools previously. She also voted against the presence of a School Resource Officer being placed at each of Madison's four high schools. The vote on officers in schools happened in June.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval responded to the post saying:



“It is unfortunate at a time when agencies like MPD are bending over backwards to increase trust and to enter into meaningful dialogues that will advance collaboration and mutual respect, that a member of our School Board would be inclined to use defamatory rhetoric to make a point. Attributions and inferences born in hot button buzz words only create more barriers to our mutual goal of finding the best ways to educate our children.”

A change.org petition is asking for Muldrow's removal from the Madison School board. As of Tuesday morning, it had 86 out of 100 signatures.

Fellow school board member, Ananda Mirilli also commented on Muldrow's post stating, "Thanks for directly speaking to the issue of armed police in our schools. Thanks for speaking to the experiences of our students upon incarceration."

Mirilli also voted against the SRO contract in June.

Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke also commented on Muldrow's post:



"What an outrageous statement by an elected official. To equate police in schools with Nazis and JRC and Dane County Jail to concentration camps trivializes the horrors experienced by people during the Nazi era and shows that Ms. Muldrow has a complete lack of knowledge of history and is unfit for public office. We can debate police in schools without comparing police to Nazis or JRC or DCJ to concentration camps. Shameful statement."