People warned to stay away from Lake WInnebago algae blooms

Blue-green algae has been blooming along parts of Lake Winnebago, even closing a popular beach at High Cliff State Park for several days now.

Blue-green algae on Lake Winnebago washes up on the shore of High Cliff State Park (WBAY photo)

County health officials are warning people to stay away because of the health and safety risks. It happens every year, especially as summer temperatures mix with rain.

“There are certain illnesses that can come along with ingesting it or having it on your skin, there can be certain rashes that come up, or there can be some nausea, some vomiting, if it's ingested - when kids are in the water,” said Morgan Peterson, Environmental Health Specialist with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Peterson said until conditions improve it's best to not jump in.

“Don't try to see if there's areas that there's less, but if you see any of the larger clumps of it, or if the water looks like paint or has that paint texture at all, always remember to try and stay out of the water,” said Peterson.

Health officials said if your kids or even your pets happen to get into the water, make sure that they just rinse afterwards.

The Wisconsin DNR says right now it doesn't have statewide monitoring for the algae. Wardens instead rely on public reports. The agency said the blue-green algae thrives on nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen.

The bacteria is part of every waterway -- even areas with good quality water -- but it becomes more of a concern when it builds up. It especially builds up when the water is calm. That's why health officials push to educate everyone about the risk.

“We are working on putting signs up, just as a caution, with some more information about blue-green algae, at some of our boat launches and some of the beaches, especially Menominee Park, that's our biggest beach here,” said Peterson.