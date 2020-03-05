Public Health: Self-quarantine recommended for travelers of countries with coronavirus outbreaks

Local health officials are asking people who have recently traveled to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks to follow a self-quarantine for two weeks.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a release Thursday that travelers from places with level 3 travel health notices for COVID-19 should follow the self-quarantine.

Level 3 travel health notice means a country has "widespread, ongoing transmission of COVID-19," according to health officials. Right now, those countries include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, limited self-quarantine includes:

- Staying home

- Not using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis

- Postponing travel and appointments

- Taking your temperature twice a day

- Watching for symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty breathing

You can learn more about self-quarantine on Wisconsin DHS's website.

People who recently traveled to countries with level 2 health notices do not need to self-quarantine.

Public Health Madison and Dane County also calls on employers and schools to accommodate people who are self-quarantining, by allowing them to work from home or complete school work at home.

“Participating in a self-quarantine is one way travelers can help take responsibility for health in our community,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a release.

“By staying home and monitoring for symptoms, these travelers can help us prevent the spread of coronavirus in our communities," according to Heinrich.