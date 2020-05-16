Percent of positive new COVID-19 cases on the rise after hitting low: DHS

The percent of new positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise after hitting a low earlier this week.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin DHS, the percent positive returned to about 8.3 percent Saturday afternoon. The percent positive reached a low of 3.9 percent last Tuesday before rising slightly every day since then.

DHS also reports 453 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, eight more than the day before.

A total of 12,187 tests have come back positive, while about 134,206 have come back negative, DHS reports. About 2,018 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, or about 17 percent of all confirmed cases.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,070 / 22

Columbia: 36 / 1

Crawford: 22 / 0

Dane: 519 / 25

Dodge: 93 / 1

Grant: 72 / 10

Green: 41 / 0

Green Lake: 10 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 58 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 16 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,759 / 252

Richland: 14 / 2

Rock: 422 / 14

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 467 / 23