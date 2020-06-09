Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests hits new low

The percentage of COVID-19 tests reported that came back positive on Tuesday fell below two percent for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The drop to 1.9 percent follows a four-day run where it remained under three percent, which was still very low by historical standards.

The percent-positive drop can be attributed to the state tallying the second-highest number of overall tests recorded in a single day, DHS’ daily COVID-19 tracker shows. The 14,213 tests performed only trails last Wednesday’s report, which was inflated by the addition of most of the results from the Department of Corrections universal testing.

In fact, the number of new, confirmed cases (270) was higher than Monday; however, the number of overall tests nearly doubled. In all, 21,038 people have tested positive, 2,860 of whom needed to be hospitalized.

DHS’ figures show 15 deaths were reported statewide, driving the overall total since the outbreak began to 661. That number comes after no deaths were recorded Monday and is the highest figure so far this month.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 6 / 1

Brown: 2,399/ 38

Columbia: 47 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 871 / 30

Dodge: 406 / 4

Grant: 99 / 12

Green: 71 / 0

Green Lake: 23 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 134 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 35 / 0

Marquette: 6 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,973 / 325

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 714 / 21

Sauk: 84 / 3

Waukesha: 829 / 33

