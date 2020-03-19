Employee at Waupun Correctional Institution tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a maximum security prison in Waupun, Wis. has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on Thursday.

A staff member at Waupun Correctional Institution became ill and was tested positive for coronavirus, WCI said in a letter to employees and was later confirmed in a release from the City of Waupun.

The Department of Corrections has informed city officials that they are working through recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control on protocol for their staff and inmates.

The WCI and the city did not release any other details regarding the confirmed coronavirus case.

"The City of Waupun has been in contact with State Representative Michael Schraa, Waupun Correctional leadership, and Fond du Lac and Dodge County public health officials to understand the potential impact on our community," according Emergency Management Director B.J. DeMaa and City Administrator Kathy Schlieve in a release.

The City of Waupun says city officials meet regularly with DOC officials about the affect of the coroonavirus on the community.

Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel said in the release that their “primary concern is for the safety and well-being of residents and staff, many who live within our community.”

“It is important to note that this is a single case that was confirmed. The DOC assures us that they are taking proper precautions to monitor the situation and we are engaged with public health officials to ensure the ongoing safety of our community," according to Nickel.

On March 13, visitors were no longer allowed at Wisconsin Department of Correction prisons, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All visits, including volunteer visits, have been temporarily suspended by the DOC.

CDC recommendations for workplace illness

The rest of the letter to WCI addressed best practices for workers amid the coronavirus outbreak

The CDC recommends you should stay home and not come to work until you are free of fever (100.4 degrees or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours. You should also notify your supervisor if you are ill or if you have been tested for coronavirus.

As a reminder, remember the best way to prevent or spreading a virus is by:

- Washing your hands or using a hand sanitizer regularly

- Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your shirtsleeve (using your hand is less helpful as you may unintentionally pass a virus through contact)

- If you develop flu-like symptoms, go home or stay home.