Person dies after being hit by excavator outside Hotel Rome in Lake Delton

Lake Delton authorities responded to a fatal industrial accident at Hotel Rome on Wisconsin Dells Parkway Monday afternoon.

Lake Delton police say first responders were dispatched to the Hotel Rome parking lot, where private contractors were performing utility work.

Police say a victim was struck by an excavator, and it did not involve any Hotel Rome or Mt. Olympus employees. Police did not confirm if the victim was an employee for the contractor. OSHA did not respond for a comment immediately.

First responders attempted to save the victim but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found no criminal activity involved in the incident.

