Autopsy Wednesday for man found dead in storage unit

A man was found dead inside a storage unit after a fire Tuesday night, according to Oshkosh Police.

A man is found dead in an Oshkosh storage unit after a fire. Feb. 5, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Officers have not identified the man or the nature of his death.

At about 9 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a fire inside a storage unit at AAA Mini Storage in the 700 block of W. 3rd Avenue.

"An individual was found deceased inside one of the storage units," reads a statement from police.

Police say they are working to identify the man. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

"We're going to urge the citizens to contact us if they have any information about who this male might be, why he was there, or if they know how this fire may have started," says Officer Kate Mann. "We're going to continue to investigate this and talk with people and try to get to the bottom of all of these details."

Officers and firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire. Two units were damaged. Charred items and insulation can be seen inside the units.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can leave an anonymous tip online a http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/

Action 2 News reached out to AAA Mini Storage but they had no comment about the case.