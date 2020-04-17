Person hit and killed by truck on the Beltline identified

The person hit and killed by a truck on the Beltline early Thursday morning has been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, 21-year-old Yana Scofield, also known as Austin, was hit by the truck. Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the scene on the Beltline near Todd Drive just before 1 a.m. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Scofield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the truck driver was not hurt, and was questioned by police. Officers also interviewed witnesses and collected video evidence. It's not known why Scofield was on the Beltline Thursday morning.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.