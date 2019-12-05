Police investigating after shots fired incident on Madison highway

Police are investigating after someone in a car opened fire at another car on Madison's east side Thursday night.

Authorities say a person in a vehicle fired gunshots near the intersection of Highway 151 at Nelson Road at around 8:50 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m. authorities found one of the vehicles involved in Sun Prairie. The vehicle was empty, and no suspects have been arrested.

Dane County Dispatch also described the incident as a "weapons violation." No injuries have been reported at this time.