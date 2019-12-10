Peshtigo's hero crossing guard nominated for national honor

Last February, Gail Bantes put herself in harm's way to push two children out of the path of an SUV (read the full story here). Bantes ended up in the hospital.

Today, Bantes is in the running for a national recognition in "America's Favorite Crossing Guard" presented by Safe Kids Worldwide.

She needs public votes and only has until Thursday, December 12. CLICK HERE to vote.

The five crossing guards with the most votes will be considered by a panel to decide America's Favorite Crossing Guard. The winner will receive a school pep rally and award ceremony and $500 in new gear and accessories for crossing guards.