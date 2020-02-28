Pet dog in China tests positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong authorities have placed a pet dog into quarantine after it tested a “weak positive” for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The dog was handed over to the Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) after its owner was infected with the coronavirus, the department said in a statement.

Preliminary tests from the dog’s oral, nasal and rectal samples tested a “weak positive” but the “dog does not have any relevant symptoms," the AFCD said.