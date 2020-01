This week's Pet of the Week is Toothpick, a 4-year-old retriever mix. He is looking for his forever home at the Dane County Humane Society.

You can support the humane society at Toto's Gala. Tickets are now available.

The event is on Friday, March 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace in Madison. Reserve your spot at giveshelter.org.