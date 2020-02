This week's Pet of the Week is Ajax, a 6-year-old shepherd mix. He is at the Dane County Humane Society, looking for his forever home!

Also, all of February, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse is holding a "People for Pets" fundraiser to benefit the Dane County Humane Society.

Customers can round up their purchases to donate, and for every $10 donation, donors will get a raffle ticket.

Mounds will make a dollar-for-dollar match of all donations to DCHS up to $40,000.