Pet of the Week: Meet Harmony!

Harmony is a senior kitty at the Dane County Humane Society, and she is looking for her forever home!

And during January, you can get 5 percent off your groceries, all while supporting the Dane County Humane Society!

Metcalfe's is holding its "Feed the Need for DCHS" event at its Hilldale and west side locations. Shoppers can use the coupon found at giveshelter.org to get 5 percent off their order, and Metcalfe's will donate that five percent to the humane society.

Click here for the coupon. You can bring it to Metcalfe's at the following locations:

