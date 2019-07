This week's Pet of the Week is Maddie! She is a Senior Lab mix up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society.

Melissa DeGroot with the Dane Co. Humane Society also wants to remind pet owners how they can keep their animals safe this 4th of July.

She says that loud fireworks and large gatherings can be stressful for many animals and encourages owners to keep their dogs at home for the holiday.