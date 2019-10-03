Pet of the Week: Meet Muriel!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Muriel is a senior lab mix at the Dane County Humane Society. She is looking for her forever home!
October is Adopt a Dog month, and the Dane County Humane Society is celebrating with their "Fall in Love" promotion.
The following specials run from Monday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 13:
- Half-price microchips for adopted dogs
- Dog adopters will be entered into a drawing for free dog training classes
- Pet supplies giveaway
- Reduced adoption fees for Lonely Hearts Club dogs
Learn more at giveshelter.org.