Pet of the Week: Meet Muriel!

Muriel is a senior lab mix at the Dane County Humane Society. She is looking for her forever home!

October is Adopt a Dog month, and the Dane County Humane Society is celebrating with their "Fall in Love" promotion.

The following specials run from Monday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 13:

Half-price microchips for adopted dogs



Dog adopters will be entered into a drawing for free dog training classes



Pet supplies giveaway



Reduced adoption fees for Lonely Hearts Club dogs

Learn more at giveshelter.org.