Mushmallow is looking for a forever home.

The Dane County Humane Society introduced her on NBC15 News at 11 on Wednesday,

Marissa DeGroot, a spokeswoman for the Dane County Humane Society, said Mushmallow was found as a stray in Madison. She is roughly four- to seven-years old. DeGroot said she is mellow, and gets along with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Mushmallow, contact the Dane County Humane Society.