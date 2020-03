Petunia is a 6-month-old black rabbit. She is at the Dane County Humane Society, looking for her forever home.

There is also a fundraiser happening throughout the month of March at Gib's Bar in Madison.

The Gib's March Community Cocktail is the "Wild Goose Chase" cocktail. Two dollars from each cocktail purchased in March will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center.

The kickoff for the cocktail is on Wednesday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.