Petition demands the NFL to suspend Steelers QB for role in helmet incident

The backlash from fans in support of Myles Garrett and against Mason Rudolph is continuing to pour in.

First, a petition was created aimed at getting the NFL to reduce the indefinite suspension against the Cleveland Browns defensive end.

But now, there is a change.org online petition demanding the NFL to suspend Rudolph. Many feel that Rudolph provoked Garrett in the attack.

“Everyone involved in a the brawl on national television Thursday evening received a suspension except for the player who started the whole thing. The NFL needs to bring him to justice and make it fair. Mason Rudolph should get at least a 3 game suspension. NFL YOU NEED TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., more than 1,700 people have signed it.

As it stands, Garrett’s suspension is in effect for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason for swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head.

Rudolph faces a fine without missing any playing time.

