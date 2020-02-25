Petition for 'Evelyn's Law' looks to require missing children be reported within 72 hours

A petition addressed to the Tennessee State Senate called on legislators to make waiting too long to report a missing child illegal.

The Change.org petition for "Evelyn's Law" has more than 15,000 online signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

The petition comes after 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020, despite reportedly last being seen in December 2019.

The petition claims the time between the disappearance and reporting caused major issues in the investigation.

"Evelyn's Law," would make it illegal to wait longer than 24-72 hours to report a missing child.

The petition is seeking 25,000 signatures.