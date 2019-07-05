Pets for Vets matches pup with local veteran

One local Army veteran said he wanted to get the word out after he found out he had been matched with a four-legged, forever friend.

Bob Westman said he served in the military for around a decade and was deployed all over the globe.

"I wanted someone to be a companion with me because I do have like PTSD, and I thought it would be a nice to have a pet help me through it," Westman said.

He said, now that he is inactive, he is finding recovery and companionship through puppy love.

Westman was matched with his new dog, Freya, through Pets for Vets. Pets for Vets is a national non-profit with a local chapter in Madison that trains and finds rescue pets to pair with veterans.

Susan Aschliman with Pets for Vets in Madison said she is a veteran herself, and all the people in the organization are volunteers.

"All that hard work that we put in as volunteers, we get to match that dog with a veteran and it is the ultimate good feeling," she said.

She said the entire process does not cost veterans a dime.

“We get donations, and we are given those donations, and all of our money, everything that we receive in Madison goes toward the adoption fees, the veterinary fees, the supplies, the crate," she said.

She said a trainer will check in with Westman for the next few months or so to ensure a smooth transition.

