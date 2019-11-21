Pharmacists weigh in on bill looking to expand birth control access

A bill that aims to expand access to birth control is making its way through the State Legislature. It would allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control to women 18 or older.

Under current state law, only doctors can prescribe it. Local pharmacist Maren Rasmusssen testified in favor of the bill at a public hearing on Wed. at the Capitol. She said it is a positive step in women’s’ health.

“It’s not like we are doing anything less than what they would perform at a doctor’s office, so it would be huge for women and access to birth control,” she said.

The BILL would allow pharmacists to prescribe pills and patches after screening patients to see what the best option is.

Marina Maes, an assistant professor specializing in family medicine at UW-Madison’s School of Pharmacy, said she has worked in states where similar legislation is already enacted.

“The patient would come to the pharmacy, they would be administered kind of a questionnaire that would ask them about their current medication, other conditions they may have. The pharmacist would measure the patients’ blood pressure, and then they would review that form,” Maes said.

She said, often times, pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers.

“Most patients in the U.S. live within five miles of a pharmacy, but that may not be the case with a doctors office or hospital,” she said.

Rasmussen said pharmacists know the medication folks are on and are able to provide that service.

“Once we start breaking those barriers it will be easier for us to show that pharmacists are accessible,” she said.

Not all are on board with the measure. A number of pro-life groups testified against it, saying it encourages premarital sex and odds of unintended pregnancy. The president for Wisconsin Family Action. Julaine Appling, sent a statement to NBC15 that said in part quote:

"It puts women's health at risk; it has liability implications for pharmacies and/or pharmacists and potentially violates the religious beliefs and conscience rights of pharmacists."

The Republican-authored bill passed in the Assembly in early Nov. with bi-partisan support. The bill now needs to be passed out of committee before it can be brought to the Senate floor for a vote.