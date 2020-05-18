Phelps homicide remains unsolved 4 years later

Four years have passed since the body of a 47-year-old Phelps woman was found on a snowmobile trail.

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath said Luann Beckman died of asphyxiation. The manner of death was ligature strangulation and smothering.

Fath has previously said the Department of Justice is assisting their agency with the investigation. Specifically, by providing technical assistance in the form of call and text message analysis. The sheriff's department has submitted evidence to hopefully obtain a DNA profile from the suspect.

Investigators said Beckman was last seen riding her bike two days before her body was discovered.

According to the 911 call, which NBC15 sister-station, NewsChannel 7, obtained a transcript, it states the reporting party found Beckman's body on the trail behind apartments on Hackley Circle. The caller said Beckman was shirtless and alcohol bottles were around the body. The caller also reported there were papers around the body that had Luann Beckman's name of them.

Investigators said Beckman was not sexually assaulted.

If you have any information about this case you're asked to contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Department at 715-479-4441.