Philadelphia officer shot and killed while serving warrant

A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home, and several people were arrested, including the fugitive being sought, officials said.

Cpl. James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the city’s Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home, and two people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two wounded people were stable, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said. Their names were not released.

Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, the 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said. Elliott was not among those injured, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.