Phone line helps Wis. veterans with benefits, services questions

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is offering a hotline for veterans with questions about the state's benefits and services programs.

Staff from the Veterans Benefits Resource Center (VBRC) are answering phone calls to help veterans navigate eligibility processes for veteran and survivor benefits, programs and services.

The phone number is 1-800-WIS-VETS, or 1-800-947-8387. It is open Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Veterans can also get their questions answered during that time frame by emailing WisVets@dva.wisconsin.gov or by using the LiveChat on the lower right-hand corner of www.WisVets.com.

“As all of us have made adjustments due the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no question that WDVA remains focused on serving our Wisconsin veterans community,” WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar said.

Face-to-face and walk-in activities at the VBRC remain suspended to maintain the health and safety of veterans, visitors and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our state’s veterans can rest assured that they are able to receive the benefits they have earned," Kolar said. "The VBRC continues to be available to answer questions, and to process eligibility determinations and grant applications, and they are doing so without delay.”