Photographer catches blackbird perched on eagle’s back

Amateur nature photographer Jason McCarty didn’t know what he had until he finished snapping shots of a rather testy encounter between a bald eagle and a red-winged blackbird.

“Piggyback ride anyone? Eagle Uber?” McCarty posted on Facebook. “The Red Wing Blackbird is perched in the middle of her back. WOW is all I can say.”

The money picture shows the smaller bird riding on the back of the eagle, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

The blackbird wasn’t so much hopping a ride as defending its turf, McCarty told CNN.

The picture just before shows the blackbird gaining on the much-larger, but less-mobile eagle in a swamp north of Minneapolis.

McCarty said the eagle was unfazed by the smaller bird’s attack and returned to her nest and her eaglets.

