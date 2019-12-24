Photos with Santa strengthen family bond

Every year, children all across the country visit Santa Clause and take a picture.

Most children outgrow this at some point, but one Evansville grandfather and his 19-year-old granddaughter never have.

"Me and her were inseparable, we did everything together," Grandfather Terry McKinney said.

McKinney and his granddaughter, Taylor Reichert have always been close, so when Taylor was 14-months-old, she naturally wanted her grandpa to be near her when she visited Santa for the first time.

“She cried the first year,” McKinney said. “I asked her if she wanted to go alone I think when she was 8 or 9 but ‘nope’ always had to have grandpa go with her.”

They’ve never broken that tradition. McKinney and Reichert have visited Santa together every year since. However, that tradition gained new meaning 7 years ago.

"The most recent time I can remember is when he was diagnosed with cancer and we went to see Santa, and I asked Santa to make my grandpa not sick anymore, and Santa started crying and so did I and he said that's the one thing he couldn't do," Taylor Reichert said.

McKinney was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and has spread to other parts of his body. He's had 122 chemotherapy treatments over the last 7 years.

"After that, we no matter what, chemo, we make sure we make It a point to do it, because having cancer that's not going away," McKinney said.

So no matter how McKinney is feeling, he always keeps his promise to visit Santa with his granddaughter, and take a picture.

"Now it means more, every year," McKinney said.

"I'm thankful that I get to spend another Christmas with my grandfather,” Reichert said, “With my ‘Bumpa.’”