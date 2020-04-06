Pick n' Save, Roundy's to cut in half the number of customers allowed in stores

Pick n’ Save and Roundy’s stores will soon reduce the number of customers allowed in its grocery stores at any given time.

In a statement, Kroger, which owns both chains, said it would cut its maximum capacity at each store by 50 percent, starting Tuesday, so better social distancing practices can take place.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” Kroger senior vice president of operations Mary Ellen Adcock said.

The company says it has existing technology at its stores that calculates how many customers are there at any given time.

Some stores are also experimenting with one-way aisles to see if that is an effective social distancing strategy.

Kroger has already installed plexiglass partitions to protect employees and they are encouraging workers to wear protective masks and gloves. It notes gloves and masks for them have been ordered and all stores should have some by the end of the week.

Walmart and Target announced similar social distancing measures, which went into effect Saturday.

