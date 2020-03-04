Pick ‘n Save rations, grocery stores respond to limited supply amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid coronavirus concerns, the Kroger grocery store chain is putting a limit on how many sanitization and cold products customers can buy at once.

The direction affects Pick ‘n Save stores. The website explains in a banner, “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order.”

A manager of a Pick ‘n Save in Madison said that staff will not strictly enforce the rule, as long as customers do not buy too much of one item.

NBC15 reached out to eight grocery store chains in the Madison area—all of which said demand for sanitization and cold products are high. Certain Woodman’s, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores in Madison reported selling out of hand sanitizers and face masks.

None, however, have followed Kroger’s steps to ration supplies.

An employee at the Metcalfe’s on Madison’s west side said that hand sanitizers have been sold out since Sunday. But owner Tim Metcalfe said that this is not a warehouse supply issue and his stores are doing “the best (they) can.” Metcalfe did not comment on the steps the Kroger company has taken.

“I don't believe that private companies should be allowed to make decisions within their own supply chains, especially when it affects the entire population,” Kai Rasmussen, a Metcalfe’s customer, said.

Sophie Eaglen, another customer, said, “I would like to see a governmental plan presented to us to show how the country, the nation will deal with this. Then the supermarkets should respond to that and implement what the regulations are.”