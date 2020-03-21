Pick 'n' Save's parent company giving workers 'Appreciation Bonuses'

Many hourly Pick 'n Save and Roundy's employees will soon be getting a thank you from their bosses that they can take straight to the bank.

On Saturday, Kroger, which owns both grocery chains, announced one-time appreciation bonuses for its employees hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

The bonuses will go to every hourly associate who works frontline in its grocery stores, in the supply chain, manufacturing, or in customer service, the company explained. Full-time employees are slated to receive $300, while part-timers will get $150.

"Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing," McMullen added.

The workers are expected to receive the bonuses on April 3.

The announcement comes approximately a week after the grocer rolled out new emergency leave guidelines, in light of the pandemic, that includes paid time off for self-isolation.