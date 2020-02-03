Pickup dangles off 100-foot embankment following Grant Co. crash

A few small trees saved a vehicle from heading down a 100-foot embankment after crash on a highway near Cassville.

Grant County deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 81 near Laufenberg Lane, in the Town of Beetown, on Saturday around 11:40 a.m.

A GMC Sierra driven by a Christopher Cooley was traveling westbound on Hwy. 81, while Kelsey Borcherding was heading east in her Pontiac Montana, said Sheriff Nate Dreckman.

Deputies said Borcherding crossed the center line on a sharp curve and hit the driver’s side of Cooley’s pickup truck. His vehicle reportedly then left the road, overturned, and was found hanging off a 100-foot embankment held up by a few trees.

Dreckman said Brocherding’s minivan continued east and went into a ditch. The 26-year-old and her three children were taken to Grant County Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries. They were all wearing seat belts or secured in their car seats.

Cooler was also taken to the health center by another vehicle for non—life threatening injuries. The 41-year-old was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Borcherding was cited for operating left of center, not having insurance, and not having a registered vehicle.