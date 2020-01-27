Platteville man's truck engulfed in flames after he goes for help

A Platteville man’s truck is a total loss after it burst into flames last Thursday when he left it behind to get help after a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators say the driver, Brad Kruppe, was heading south on County U, which was covered in snow and slippery, around 6 p.m. when the 25-year-old hit slick spot near the Rattlesnake road intersection, in Beetown Township.

His 1993 Ford Ranger went off the right side of the road and into a ditch where struck a power pole, the Sheriff’s Office said. Kruppe was reportedly not hurt in the crash and had been wearing a seat belt at the time.

Kruppe told investigators he left the truck to go find help from law enforcement and that’s when the fire erupted and engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters from the Bloomington Fire Department were called in and managed to get the flames under control, but not before the truck was destroyed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

