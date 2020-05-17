Pickup truck fully engulfed in flames after OWI crash, Sauk Co. sheriff says

A pickup truck burst into flames after a drunken driver crashed into a wooded area in the township of Reedsburg, says the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says Lucas Triggs crashed his Dodge Ram around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Golf Course Road near the intersection of Junction Road.

Deputies and fire crews found the truck fully engulfed in flames and a small portion of the wooded area near the vehicle also caught on fire.

Meister says the 29-year-old was found hiding 100 yards away.

Triggs was arrested for his third operating while intoxicated offense.