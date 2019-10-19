Picnic in the Park raises funds for Madison parks

Hundreds took a step back in time this weekend all to support Madison Parks Foundation.

The circus-themed event at Vilas Park helps raise money for the non-profit.

It was quite the show with people walking on stilts, eating fire, and NBC15’s John Stofflet as the emcee.

"This is our celebration of 125 years of Madison Parks and all of the proceeds of this event go to support our initiatives which is making our parks more inclusive and accessible for everyone,” says Stephanie Franklin, Executive Director of the Madison Parks Foundation.

There are 279 parks in Madison.

This is the 4th year Madison Parks Foundation has held this fundraiser. Next year it is slated to be held at Olin Park.