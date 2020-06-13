Picnic tables aim to bring back customers in Mount Horeb

As a unique comeback strategy after the coronavirus shutdown, officials in Mount Horeb are using picnic tables to bring customers back downtown.

It's a joint effort by the village and chamber of commerce. They say picnic tables create "natural gathering spots" downtown. The village hopes that free outdoor seating invites people to stay, eat and shop.

“They’re going to feel comfortable. People don't want to eat in their cars, people don’t want to eat inside right now…so this is the alternative,” said Jessica Jackson, owner of Icki Sticki Ice Cream Shop.

The village also says these tables are a good solution during the pandemic. They allow fresh air and more space between customers. Mount Horeb, along with the rest of Dane County is set to enter phase two of re-opening on Monday.

