Picture perfect weekend expected

After a couple days of beautiful weather, a few more are in the cards for the weekend. With High Pressure firmly in place, look for mainly sunny skies with just a few afternoon clouds developing Saturday and Sunday.

Cool nights and mild afternoons can be expected with no real rain chances until early next week. Our next weathermaker does look to arrive on Monday with a good chance of storm activity returning.

